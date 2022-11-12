China's cargo craft Tianzhou-5 docks with space station combination

Xinhua) 14:33, November 12, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-5, delivering supplies for the space station, conducted a fast automated rendezvous and docking with the combination of the space station Tiangong on Saturday, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

This is the first time for Chinese astronauts to witness the arrival of a cargo craft inside the country's space station.

