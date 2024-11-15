World Chinese Entrepreneurs Week held in Dubai

Xinhua) 21:18, November 15, 2024

DUBAI, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- The World Chinese Entrepreneurs Week being held in Dubai gathered over 600 Chinese business figures and government officials from various fields around the world to explore business opportunities and foster economic collaboration.

Running from Nov. 14 to 17, the event, in conjunction with the second the Greater Bay Area and Gulf Economic Cooperation Forum, focuses on sectors such as finance, digital economy, new energy, technology, education, and healthcare.

Chinese Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Zhang Yiming, highlighted the gathering as a crucial platform for fostering collaboration between Chinese communities globally and strengthening pragmatic cooperation between China and the UAE.

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, praised the contributions of Chinese businesses to UAE's growth and development, extending a warm invitation for further investment. Al Zeyoudi also offered strategic insights to Chinese entrepreneurs considering business ventures in the UAE.

Speaking to Xinhua, Li Feilong from China's tech company iFlytek, said that the event offered a valuable platform for Chinese businesses worldwide to share experiences, address challenges, and form connections, to prepare for future cooperation.

The event also featured sub-forums on finance, intelligent manufacturing, wellness, education, and real estate.

