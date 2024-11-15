China to adjust or cancel export tax rebates for various products

Xinhua) 21:17, November 15, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China announced on Friday that it will change export tax rebates for a range of products, effective from Dec. 1.

The announcement, jointly issued by the Ministry of Finance and the State Taxation Administration, said that export tax rebates for aluminum, copper and chemically modified animal, plant or microbial oils and fats will be cancelled.

Meanwhile, the export tax rebate rate for some refined oil products, photovoltaic products, batteries and certain non-metallic mineral products will be reduced from 13 percent to 9 percent.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Zhong Wenxing)