China about to launch tax policies to support property market

Xinhua) 09:36, November 09, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Finance (MOF) said Friday it will roll out tax policies in the near future to support the healthy development of the real estate market.

These new measures have been submitted for approval in accordance with established procedures, Minister of Finance Lan Fo'an told a press conference.

The MOF is actively planning future fiscal policies to intensify counter-cyclical adjustments, Lan added.

