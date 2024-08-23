Top procuratorate warns against false claims for export tax refunds

Xinhua) 16:55, August 23, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) on Friday said it had been working with the Ministry of Public Security and other authorities to intensify the crackdown on fraudulent claims for export tax refunds.

The SPP released several typical cases involving false export tax rebate claims, fraudulent issuance of VAT invoices, and fabrication of government documents and seals.

The top procuratorate said it had established a regular mechanism with related authorities to strike offenses of falsely issuing tax invoices and fraudulently obtaining export tax refunds.

China recorded approximately 1.8 trillion yuan (about 252 billion U.S. dollars) of export tax refunds in 2023.

