China's request for International Organization of Vine and Wine membership accepted

Xinhua) 17:26, November 15, 2024

YINCHUAN, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- The International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV) on Friday announced on its website that China's application for membership had been formally accepted, which means that China will play a more important role in setting international standards for wine production and consumption.

The application was submitted by China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on May 14, initiating the statutory 6-month consultation period which has now been successfully concluded.

Acceptance of the application must be ratified by Chinese authorities within one year, during which time China will be entitled to participate fully in the work of the OIV, according to the statement on its website.

The OIV, founded in November 1924, thus welcomes its first new member following its centenary celebration.

China is ranked third globally in terms of planted vineyard surface area, while it is also the 8th largest consumer of wine and the top producer of table grapes in the world.

The addition of China takes the total number of OIV member countries to 51 and extends the representativity of the organization to 85 percent of the total world planted vineyard surface area.

"We are delighted that China has committed to joining the OIV with the aim of contributing to and advancing harmonization of the international grape and wine sector. As a leading vine and wine country, and as a global economic power, it is very significant that China will soon take its place alongside the other major vine and wine countries within the OIV," John Barker, director-general of the OIV, said when attending a wine expo in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in August 2024.

Barker also highlighted the impressive performance of Ningxia in international wine competitions and exhibitions, underscoring its emerging reputation as a world-class wine region.

Ningxia in 2012 became China's first provincial-level region to secure OIV observer status. Over the past decade, the eastern foothills of Helan Mountain in Ningxia have risen to prominence on the world wine map, with local wines winning many top international awards.

