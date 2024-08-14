Workers harvest white wine grapes in Ningxia, NW China
In this aerial drone photo, workers harvest white wine grapes in a vineyard at the eastern foot of Helan Mountain, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 12, 2024. The white wine grape harvest season here has started from the beginning of August. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Workers harvest white wine grapes in a vineyard at the eastern foot of Helan Mountain, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 12, 2024. The white wine grape harvest season here has started from the beginning of August. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
A worker harvests white wine grapes in a vineyard at the eastern foot of Helan Mountain, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 12, 2024. The white wine grape harvest season here has started from the beginning of August. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
In this aerial drone photo, workers harvest white wine grapes in a vineyard at the eastern foot of Helan Mountain, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 12, 2024. The white wine grape harvest season here has started from the beginning of August. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
