China's manned lunar rover prototype advances to initial development stage

Xinhua) 17:22, November 15, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- The prototype of a Chinese lunar rover designed for the country's manned lunar missions is now in its initial development phase, according to a statement made by the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST) on Friday.

The lunar rover, featuring a modular and foldable structure, is equipped to carry two astronauts for manned operations. A concept image released by the CAST illustrates the rover, which has the appearance of an open-top off-road vehicle, and incorporates elements from ancient Chinese chariots.

Auto manufacturer GAC Group, Tsinghua University, Xi'an Jiaotong University, Harbin Institute of Technology and Hong Kong Polytechnic University have all contributed to the design of this lunar rover, the CAST revealed.

Also, a parallel development program for China's lunar rover is being carried out by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology (SAST).

The manned lunar rover is designed for swift movement on uneven lunar landscapes, precise navigation and positioning, enhanced safety support and continuous real-time communication with Earth. It will, in addition, collaborate with lunar infrastructure to execute integrated human-machine exploration missions on the moon's surface.

China is pressing ahead with its mission to land astronauts on the moon by 2030. The production and ground tests of prototypes of the Long March-10 carrier rocket, the manned spacecraft Mengzhou, the lunar lander Lanyue, and the spacesuit to be worn by astronauts are underway. The CAST is tasked with developing both Mengzhou and Lanyue.

The China Manned Space Agency has announced that a group of 10 astronauts will be engaged in a training regimen aimed at manned lunar landing missions. The astronauts are scheduled to acquire skills in maneuvering spacecraft and operating lunar rovers.

