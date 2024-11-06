Chang'e-6's lunar samples open for domestic applications

Xinhua) 10:25, November 06, 2024

This photo shows lunar samples retrieved by the Chang'e-6 mission at the lunar sample laboratory in the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's space agency has started the borrowing application for the first batch of lunar scientific specimens returned by the country's Chang'e-6 mission.

The lunar samples are now accessible to domestic applicants through an official data and sample release system, where they can submit their research proposals, according to the Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center under the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

China's Chang'e-6 mission collected 1,935.3 grams of samples from the far side of the moon, the first time in human history.

The eighth batch of Chang'e-5 mission lunar scientific samples is also now open for applications. The Chang'e-5 probe retrieved about 1,731 grams of lunar samples.

The deadline for these two applications is November 22.

In January 2021, China unveiled regulations on lunar sample management, encouraging international joint research on lunar samples.

The application of the seventh batch of Chang'e-5 samples in 2023 was accessible to applicants from both domestic and international backgrounds, according to the CNSA.

China has maintained a positive and open attitude and welcomes scientists from all countries to submit applications following relevant procedures, said Ge Ping, deputy director of the center.

