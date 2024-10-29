China's new astronauts to receive training for lunar landing missions

JIUQUAN, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's fourth batch of astronauts is currently undergoing training for the country's space missions, including the future moon landing, a spokesperson with the China Manned Space Agency said on Tuesday.

The 10 new astronauts, comprising eight space pilots and two payload specialists who are from the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions, will be engaged in a training regimen oriented for manned lunar landing missions, spokesperson Lin Xiqiang told a press conference in Jiuquan in northwest China.

The trainees are scheduled to acquire skills in maneuvering spacecraft and operating lunar rovers, and master techniques of identifying celestial bodies and conducting geological survey.

Additionally, they will be trained to adapt to the unique conditions of the space, such as weightlessness in orbit and the challenges of moving with lunar gravity on the moon's surface, said Lin.

China has already initiated the lunar landing phase of its manned lunar exploration program, with a plan of manned lunar landing by 2030.

The fourth batch of astronauts started training in August, and has so far concentrated on the fundamental theories of manned space engineering and targeted physical training, as well as on-site learning, symposiums and lectures. Subsequently, they will proceed to engage in training tasks of more than 200 specific subjects under eight categories.

The training will also cover a set of skills tailored for life and work on the country's space station, as well as tasks of extravehicular activities, maintenance and repairs of equipment, and space science experiments, according to Lin.

Now, the two payload specialists from Hong Kong and Macao have become an integral part of the team, and they have exhibited a strong passion for training and maintained optimal physical and mental well-being, said Lin.

The pair of candidates have also received Mandarin courses, and a personalized meal plan has been created to accommodate their dietary preferences, according to Lin.

