A glimpse of lunar sample laboratory
BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Research on the lunar samples collected by the Chang'e-6 mission is still underway, according to Li Chunlai, a researcher with the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and deputy chief designer of the Chang'e-6 mission.
A research paper published in September on the lunar samples brought back by the Chang'e-6 mission says that the Chang'e-6 samples exhibit "distinct characteristics" compared to previously obtained lunar samples.
The Chang'e-6 probe was launched from China on May 3, 2024. On June 25, its returner made a landing in north China, bringing back 1,935.3 grams of samples from the far side of the moon.
A researcher shows a lunar sample retrieved by the Chang'e-6 mission at the lunar sample laboratory in the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Li Chunlai, a researcher with the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and deputy chief designer of the Chang'e-6 mission, observes a lunar sample retrieved by the Chang'e-6 mission at the lunar sample laboratory in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Li Chunlai, a researcher with the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and deputy chief designer of the Chang'e-6 mission, deals with lunar samples retrieved by the Chang'e-6 mission at the lunar sample laboratory in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Li Chunlai, a researcher with the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and deputy chief designer of the Chang'e-6 mission, poses for a photo at the lunar sample laboratory in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
This photo shows lunar samples retrieved by the Chang'e-6 mission at the lunar sample laboratory in the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
This photo shows lunar samples retrieved by the Chang'e-6 mission at the lunar sample laboratory in the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Anti-dust shield progress in China's lunar exploration quest
- Commentary: Chang'e lunar missions -- China's feat for the whole humanity
- Chang'e-6 lunar samples to be displayed at 15th Airshow China
- Basalt rocks made into national flag carried by Chang'e-6 probe
- Chang'e-6 lunar samples have "distinct characteristics": study
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.