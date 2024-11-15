75th anniversary of China-Poland diplomatic ties celebrated in Warsaw
Members of the Dragon and Lion Art Troupe from China's Hubei University perform a dragon dance during an open day event as part of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Poland, at the Chinese Embassy in Poland in Warsaw, Poland, on Nov. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yuanyi)
Members of the Dragon and Lion Art Troupe from China's Hubei University perform dances and guzheng (a traditional Chinese musical instrument) solo during an open day event as part of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Poland, at the Chinese Embassy in Poland in Warsaw, Poland, on Nov. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yuanyi)
Polish college students perform a choral rendition of a Chinese song during an open day event as part of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Poland, at the Chinese Embassy in Poland in Warsaw, Poland, on Nov. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yuanyi)
Photos
