Chinese FM meets Polish counterpart in New York

Xinhua) 13:38, September 27, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday met with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

China attaches great importance to China-Poland relations and is ready to work with Poland to uphold the core of China-Poland friendship based on mutual respect, equality, mutually beneficial cooperation, and mutual learning, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Expressing hope that Poland will provide a fair and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises, Wang urged both sides to promote the healthy and stable development of China-Europe relations.

Sikorski said that Poland adheres to the one-China policy and is committed to developing constructive bilateral relations with China.

Poland is willing to provide a favorable business environment for Chinese enterprises, Sikorski said, noting that keeping trade between Europe and China open serves the interests of both sides.

