Concert held to mark 75th anniversary of China-Poland diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 08:31, September 23, 2024

WARSAW, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- A concert was held here on Sunday night to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Poland.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China and the Chinese Embassy in Poland, the concert was performed by musicians from the China National Opera and Dance Drama Theater, together with Polish musicians.

Sun Linjiang, Chinese ambassador to Poland, said that music has played an important role in promoting cultural cooperation and enhancing mutual understanding between China and Poland.

Nearly 400 guests from the two countries enjoyed such well-known pieces as "Blooming Flowers and Full Moon," "I Love You, China," "Colorful Clouds Chasing the Moon," and "Chopin: Fantaisie Impromptu, op. 66."

The performance earned rounds of applause from the audience.

Joanna, a Polish member of the audience, said that she was very happy to see the Chinese art troupe come to Poland, and she expressed the hope that cultural exchanges between the two countries will become richer in the future.

