Rizhao in E China commits to enhancing elderly care services
A senior couple takes a rest inside their suite at an elderly care center in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 11, 2024. The city of Rizhao has in recent years been committed to enhancing elderly care services that integrate medical, fitness, and daily care through at-home and community-based facilities. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Senior residents undergo rehabilitation training at an elderly care center in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 11, 2024. The city of Rizhao has in recent years been committed to enhancing elderly care services that integrate medical, fitness, and daily care through at-home and community-based facilities. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Senior residents do physical exercise at an elderly care center in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 11, 2024. The city of Rizhao has in recent years been committed to enhancing elderly care services that integrate medical, fitness, and daily care through at-home and community-based facilities. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Senior residents have lunch at a residential compound featuring comprehensive elderly services in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 13, 2024. The city of Rizhao has in recent years been committed to enhancing elderly care services that integrate medical, fitness, and daily care through at-home and community-based facilities. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
A senior resident plays piano at an elderly care center in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 11, 2024. The city of Rizhao has in recent years been committed to enhancing elderly care services that integrate medical, fitness, and daily care through at-home and community-based facilities. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Senior residents entertain themselves with "yangko" dance at a residential compound featuring comprehensive elderly services in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 11, 2024. The city of Rizhao has in recent years been committed to enhancing elderly care services that integrate medical, fitness, and daily care through at-home and community-based facilities. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Senior residents play chess at an elderly care center in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 11, 2024. The city of Rizhao has in recent years been committed to enhancing elderly care services that integrate medical, fitness, and daily care through at-home and community-based facilities. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
