In pics: 2024 Shenzhen International Intelligent Elderly Care Industry Expo

Xinhua) 10:02, October 28, 2024

Senior citizens learn about a smart door lock at the 2024 Shenzhen International Intelligent Elderly Care Industry Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 27, 2024. A total of 203 exhibitors from home and abroad have brought more than 1,000 products and technologies for elderly care to the expo, which was held from Oct. 25 to 27 in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A senior woman tries her hands on a recreational musical instrument at the 2024 Shenzhen International Intelligent Elderly Care Industry Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 27, 2024. A total of 203 exhibitors from home and abroad have brought more than 1,000 products and technologies for elderly care to the expo, which was held from Oct. 25 to 27 in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Senior citizens visit the 2024 Shenzhen International Intelligent Elderly Care Industry Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 27, 2024. A total of 203 exhibitors from home and abroad have brought more than 1,000 products and technologies for elderly care to the expo, which was held from Oct. 25 to 27 in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Senior citizens try new products displayed at the 2024 Shenzhen International Intelligent Elderly Care Industry Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 27, 2024. A total of 203 exhibitors from home and abroad have brought more than 1,000 products and technologies for elderly care to the expo, which was held from Oct. 25 to 27 in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Senior citizens visit the 2024 Shenzhen International Intelligent Elderly Care Industry Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 27, 2024. A total of 203 exhibitors from home and abroad have brought more than 1,000 products and technologies for elderly care to the expo, which was held from Oct. 25 to 27 in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Senior citizens learn about new products displayed at the 2024 Shenzhen International Intelligent Elderly Care Industry Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 27, 2024. A total of 203 exhibitors from home and abroad have brought more than 1,000 products and technologies for elderly care to the expo, which was held from Oct. 25 to 27 in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Senior citizens learn about a magnifying glass at the 2024 Shenzhen International Intelligent Elderly Care Industry Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 27, 2024. A total of 203 exhibitors from home and abroad have brought more than 1,000 products and technologies for elderly care to the expo, which was held from Oct. 25 to 27 in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A senior man tries out a massage armchair at the 2024 Shenzhen International Intelligent Elderly Care Industry Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 27, 2024. A total of 203 exhibitors from home and abroad have brought more than 1,000 products and technologies for elderly care to the expo, which was held from Oct. 25 to 27 in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

