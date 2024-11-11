We Are China

China's auto sales up 7 pct in October

Xinhua) 15:06, November 11, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's auto sales rose 7 percent year on year to 3.05 million units in October, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed Monday.

In the first 10 months of the year, auto sales exceeded 24.6 million units, up 2.7 percent year on year.

