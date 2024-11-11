Home>>
China's auto sales up 7 pct in October
(Xinhua) 15:06, November 11, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's auto sales rose 7 percent year on year to 3.05 million units in October, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed Monday.
In the first 10 months of the year, auto sales exceeded 24.6 million units, up 2.7 percent year on year.
