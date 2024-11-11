Home>>
Xi signs order to promulgate regulations on supporting military equipment
(Xinhua) 09:46, November 11, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed a decree to promulgate a set of regulations on supporting military equipment.
The regulations will take effect on Dec. 1.
The document, comprising 92 rules in eight chapters, focuses on combat readiness and aims for effective fulfillment of the missions and tasks of the armed forces in the new era, according to an official statement on Saturday.
The regulations make improvements to the mechanism and procedures of supply, management and repairing of military equipment, which are expected to promote the work of supporting military equipment in an innovative way, reads the statement.
