Book of Xi's discourses on natural resources work published

Xinhua) 08:04, November 11, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- A compilation of excerpts from discourses on the natural resources work by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at its core has strengthened the management of natural resources, optimized the framework of territorial space development and protection, and promoted holistic conservation and systematic management of mountains, rivers, forests, farmland, lakes, grasslands and deserts.

Xi's discourses are of great significance for improving the country's property rights and management systems for natural resource assets, supporting high-quality development with high-level protection, and striving to achieve Chinese modernization in which humanity and nature exist in harmony.

The book, featuring eight themes, brings together 286 pieces of discourses extracted from over 150 important speeches and written works by Xi between December 2012 and October 2024. Some of these passages are made public for the first time.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)