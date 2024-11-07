Agreement on establishing world's 1st international mangrove center signed in Shenzhen

Xinhua) 09:42, November 07, 2024

Delegates attend a signing ceremony of an agreement on the establishment of the International Mangrove Center (IMC) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

SHENZHEN, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- An agreement on the establishment of the International Mangrove Center (IMC) was officially signed on Wednesday in the city of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

Delegates from 18 contracting parties to the Ramsar Convention attended the ceremony. In September 2023, a proposal to establish the IMC in Shenzhen was approved by the Standing Committee of the Ramsar Convention.

The establishment of the IMC is a concrete step toward improving global environmental governance, and is expected to contribute to the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Mangroves play a crucial role in purifying seawater, mitigating storm surges, maintaining biodiversity and sequestering carbon.

Prioritizing mangrove conservation, China has enacted a wetland protection law and supporting regulations, established a nature reserve system, and implemented national wetland protection plans and special action plans for mangrove restoration.

Today, China has a total mangrove area of 30,300 hectares, an increase of approximately 8,300 hectares compared to the beginning of the century.

The IMC will be a platform for deepened exchange and cooperation with member states of the Ramsar Convention, promote global action for mangrove protection and sustainable utilization, and enhance the quality and stability of mangrove ecosystems, according to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

Delegates pose for a photo outside the venue of a signing ceremony of an agreement on the establishment of the International Mangrove Center (IMC) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of a mangrove wetland in Futian of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Delegates attend a signing ceremony of an agreement on the establishment of the International Mangrove Center (IMC) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Guests view photos of mangrove wetland in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

