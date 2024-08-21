Digital ecological conservation speeds up Beautiful China construction

Xinhua) 09:33, August 21, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- China has made significant strides in advancing the construction of a digital governance system for achieving the goal of Beautiful China, the Ministry of Natural Resources said Tuesday.

By embracing green and intelligent digital ecological conservation techniques, the ministry has accelerated the transformation and upgrading of the surveying, mapping and geographic information system.

According to the ministry, spatial geographic data resources have been enriched with topographic maps of the country's land territory in different scales.

Since 2022, extensive spatial geographic data has been established and regularly updated, with over 7 million square kilometers of 3D models constructed.

The ministry has also formed a comprehensive network of satellite navigation and positioning benchmark stations based on the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, providing a unified national surveying and mapping benchmark service for various activities.

For management of natural resources, the ministry conducts quarterly remote sensing and monitoring work to safeguard cultivated land, while fostering application scenarios to drive socio-economic development, empower government decision-making, boost the digital economy and improve people's livelihood.

In 2022, the ministry outlined two ambitious goals for the construction of 3D China. By 2035, terrain-level real scene maps achieving precision within 5 centimeters should cover the country's prefecture-level cities, while over 80 percent of government decisions, production dispatching and residents' life planning should be able to be done via the online real scene space.

