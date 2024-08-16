Hong Kong, Shenzhen ink ecological conservation deal

HONG KONG, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Thursday signed an agreement with the Shenzhen Municipal People's Government to strengthen cooperation in ecological conservation.

The pact, signed during a ceremony held in Hong Kong to mark the National Ecology Day on Thursday, was also aimed at stepping up joint efforts to combat climate change, ecological promotion and education, as well as preserving biodiversity.

Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration Warner Cheuk Wing-hing underscored the significance of a synergy between Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland in ecological promotion and education, as part of the efforts to build a beautiful China.

Hong Kong boasts 25 country parks, and will launch its eighth and largest marine park, the North Lantau Marine Park, in November. The city is "actively setting up the Sam Po Shue Wetland Conservation Park in the Northern Metropolis, which would be five times larger than the current wetland park" to preserve biodiversity, said Cheuk.

Xu Songming, the chief of Planning and Natural Resources Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, believed the pact will allow for a new level of mutually beneficial cooperation and sharing on ecology, adding that Shenzhen has always learned from Hong Kong's good example in green and low carbon development.

In March, the HKSAR government announced the establishment of Hong Kong's 25th country park, the 530-hectare Robin's Nest Country Park in Sha Tau Kok, the New Territories. The country park is geographically connected with the Wutong Mountain National Park in Shenzhen.

Over the next fortnight, the HKSAR government will reportedly team up with dozens of non-governmental organizations to hold a slew of conservation events, including free ecological tours, free admission to facilities and lectures.

