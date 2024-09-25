Dialogue between Erhai, Lake Geneva offers insights into ecological conservation

GENEVA, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- At the 2024 Erhai forum on ecological civilization and biodiversity held in Geneva on Tuesday, experts, policymakers and business leaders from around the world gathered to address pressing concerns over lake ecosystem management.

The event, which focused on the iconic Erhai Lake in China and Lake Geneva in Switzerland, aimed to share solutions for protecting these vital bodies of water.

The forum emphasized that sustainable practices are essential for preserving the ecological integrity and natural beauty of these lakes, which are vital to the economic, cultural, and environmental well-being of their regions. Participants shared insights on freshwater ecosystem management, discussing innovative strategies to ensure these resources remain resilient in the face of climate change and human impact.

Erhai Lake, situated in southwest China's Yunnan Province, is a major resource for local agriculture, tourism and biodiversity. Similarly, Lake Geneva, shared between Switzerland and France, supports a range of economic activities and provides drinking water for millions of people.

Erhai Lake is embracing the ecological concept of a "community of life" by implementing a comprehensive approach to lake management. This includes conducting regular water quality testing to monitor changes in key indicators and utilizing a digital platform that integrates expert opinions and data to inform decision-making, said Zhao Guolong, an official with Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, home to Erhai Lake.

Impressed by the efforts made by Chinese local authorities, Nicole Gallina from the International Commission for the Protection of the Waters of Lake Geneva also shared Swiss and French approaches to improving the quality of water and aquatic environments.

"Lake Geneva goes well enough at the moment, but we must remain vigilant," Gallina said. She noted that challenges still exist, including the intensification of climate change, the lack of renewal of deep waters, and the presence of invasive alien species.

The event served as a platform for cross-border learning, emphasizing the necessity of international cooperation in tackling global environmental issues. Both lakes face similar challenges, such as climate change, pollution, and overuse of natural resources, which require concerted efforts from governments, local communities and international organizations.

Participants agreed that such dialogues are crucial for enhancing the resilience of lake ecosystems and ensuring their long-term sustainability. The shared knowledge and experiences between China and Switzerland could provide valuable insights for lake management globally.

