China's desertified land area shrinks by 65 million mu since 2012

Xinhua) 11:03, November 06, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- The area of desertified land in China has decreased by 65 million mu (about 4.3 million hectares) since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 2012, according to an afforestation work report.

The report on the country's efforts in desertification prevention and control was on Tuesday submitted for deliberation to an ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

Since the CPC national congress 12 years ago, China has effectively rehabilitated 53 percent of its treatable desertified land, the report said.

The country has been implementing major desertification control projects, such as the "Three-North" (northern, northeastern and northwestern) Shelterbelt Forest Program, and promoting scientific and technological innovation to help tackle the problem.

Efforts have also been made to utilize the unique resources of desertified areas to develop industries that boost local incomes, while simultaneously improving the ecology, the report added.

