Trump wins U.S. presidency amid deep public concerns

Xinhua) 09:14, November 07, 2024

A supporter of the Republican Party attends an election watch party in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the United States, Nov. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Multiple major U.S. media outlets projected on Wednesday that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has garnered enough Electoral College votes to win the presidency, drawing public concerns.

Earlier in the day, Trump took the stage at West Palm Beach County Convention Center in the U.S. state of Florida to speak to supporters and declare victory.

In the U.S. presidential election, the candidate who receives more than half of the 538 electoral votes wins the presidency. His Democratic opponent, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris did not speak on election night at Howard University, her alma mater in Washington D.C.

Alongside the presidential race, several U.S. media outlets projected that the Republican Party would regain control of the U.S. Senate after flipping two seats from the Democratic Party.

The only unresolved issue is the House, making the fight for the lower chamber the Democrats' final opportunity to maintain a foothold of power in Washington and resist a second Trump administration, reported the Hill.

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Trump on Wednesday, writing on social media platform X: "Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity."

In a statement released by his office and posted on X, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed Trump's return as a "new beginning for America" and emphasized a renewed commitment to the U.S.-Israel alliance, calling it a "huge victory" for both nations.

The Russian foreign ministry said Wednesday that Moscow holds no illusions about Donald Trump, who has declared victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, as Washington's ruling elite continues to maintain an anti-Russian agenda.

People watch a live broadcast of the exit poll results for the 2024 U.S. presidential election in Times Square in New York, the United States, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

"Russia will work with the new administration ... firmly defending Russian national interests and focusing on achieving all the goals of the special military operation," it added.

The election, widely regarded as one of the most divisive in American history, has caused deep concern among voters. According to an annual survey conducted by the American Psychological Association, 77 percent of U.S. adults said the future of the nation was a significant source of stress in their lives. Additionally, 74 percent said they were worried that the election results could lead to violence.

"The U.S. is now more divided along ideological and political lines than at any time since the 1850s," said Bruce Stokes, an associate fellow at Chatham House. "America's friends and allies need to understand that the United States has become a Disunited States. There are effectively two Americas -- and they are at war."

It has also become one of the most contentious and costly campaigns in U.S. history. According to OpenSecrets, political spending across major-party campaigns, related political action committees (PACs), and other groups is projected to reach a record 15.9 billion U.S. dollars, with deep involvement of U.S. billionaires.

After decades of staying out of politics, Bill Gates recently donated about 50 million dollars to a nonprofit supporting Harris's presidential campaign. Meanwhile, Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, has given more than 75 million dollars to his pro-Trump super PAC.

Despite the enormous financial outlay, voters appear increasingly disillusioned with their nation's institutions and political landscape. A New York Times/Siena College poll revealed that nearly half of American voters doubt the effectiveness of U.S. democracy, with 45 percent believing it fails to represent ordinary people.

Three-quarters of the voters say democracy is under threat, and more than half feel that the government mostly serves elite interests, reinforcing concerns about corruption and deep-seated dysfunction. Notably, 58 percent of voters say the political system needs major reform or a complete overhaul, according to the poll.

"When it is over, no matter who wins, we will be more divided, with our fragile democracy and our country's unity at greater risk," said James Zogby, president of the Washington-based Arab American Institute.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)