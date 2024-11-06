Elderly citizens fall in love with yoga in NE China's Jilin

People's Daily Online) 16:55, November 06, 2024

Elderly citizens practice yoga at the Jilin Province University for the Aged in Changchun city, northeast China's Jilin Province, on Oct. 24, 2024. (China News Service/Zhang Yao)

Elderly citizens in Changchun city, northeast China's Jilin Province were seen practicing yoga at the Jilin Province University for the Aged on Oct. 24. In recent years, an increasing number of elderly people have been participating in sports activities. Yoga has been one of the popular choices, and its increased senior participation is helping to lead a shift away from the perception that it is exclusively for the young. Engaging in yoga has proven beneficial for the elderly, helping to enhance their physical well-being and enrich their spiritual lives.

