Elderly citizens fall in love with yoga in NE China's Jilin
(People's Daily Online) 16:55, November 06, 2024
|Elderly citizens practice yoga at the Jilin Province University for the Aged in Changchun city, northeast China's Jilin Province, on Oct. 24, 2024. (China News Service/Zhang Yao)
Elderly citizens in Changchun city, northeast China's Jilin Province were seen practicing yoga at the Jilin Province University for the Aged on Oct. 24. In recent years, an increasing number of elderly people have been participating in sports activities. Yoga has been one of the popular choices, and its increased senior participation is helping to lead a shift away from the perception that it is exclusively for the young. Engaging in yoga has proven beneficial for the elderly, helping to enhance their physical well-being and enrich their spiritual lives.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Expats Explore China: Moonlight yoga in Beijing
- Yoga injects vitality into village in north China’s Hebei Province
- International Yoga Day celebrated in Singapore
- People practice yoga at Times Square to welcome summer solstice
- Highlights of yoga competition at 6th Jiangxi province national fitness game
- People practise Yoga in open air in Jianhe County, Guizhou
- How Taichi and yoga draw China, India closer
- Senior men practice yoga in University for Elderly in Guangzhou
- Chongqing man shows strength, beauty of yoga
- Participants enjoy Yoga with Cats class in Houston
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.