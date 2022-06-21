International Yoga Day celebrated in Singapore
Participants practise yoga during an event for International Yoga Day at Marina Barrage rooftop green in Singapore on June 21, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Participants practise yoga during an event for International Yoga Day at Marina Barrage rooftop green in Singapore on June 21, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Participants practise yoga during an event for International Yoga Day at Marina Barrage rooftop green in Singapore on June 21, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Participants practise yoga during an event for International Yoga Day at Marina Barrage rooftop green in Singapore on June 21, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Participants practise yoga during an event for International Yoga Day at Marina Barrage rooftop green in Singapore on June 21, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Participants practise yoga during an event for International Yoga Day at Marina Barrage rooftop green in Singapore on June 21, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.