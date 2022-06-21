International Yoga Day celebrated in Singapore

Xinhua) 16:31, June 21, 2022

Participants practise yoga during an event for International Yoga Day at Marina Barrage rooftop green in Singapore on June 21, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Participants practise yoga during an event for International Yoga Day at Marina Barrage rooftop green in Singapore on June 21, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Participants practise yoga during an event for International Yoga Day at Marina Barrage rooftop green in Singapore on June 21, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Participants practise yoga during an event for International Yoga Day at Marina Barrage rooftop green in Singapore on June 21, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Participants practise yoga during an event for International Yoga Day at Marina Barrage rooftop green in Singapore on June 21, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Participants practise yoga during an event for International Yoga Day at Marina Barrage rooftop green in Singapore on June 21, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)