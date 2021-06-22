People practice yoga at Times Square to welcome summer solstice

Ecns.cn) 09:24, June 22, 2021

People practice yoga at Times Square in New York City, the United States, on June 20, 2021, to welcome the summer solstice, the 12th of the 24 solar terms of a year. Thousands of people took part in a yoga class, an annual Times Square event. It was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's event allowed participants to maintain social distancing. (Photo: China News Service / Liao Pan)

