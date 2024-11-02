China's top legislator meets Slovak PM

November 02, 2024

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Beijing on Friday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Slovakia 75 years ago, bilateral relations have been developing steadily and the traditional friendship has been strengthened.

He said China is ready to work with Slovakia to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, consolidate the political foundation, expand the Belt and Road cooperation and China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) cooperation, strengthen people-to-people exchanges, and take China-Slovakia relations to a higher level.

Zhao added that the NPC of China is willing to deepen exchanges at all levels and in all fields with the National Council of Slovakia, strengthen exchanges of governance experience, and provide policy support and legal guarantee for bilateral practical cooperation.

Fico said Slovakia attaches great importance to developing relations with China, adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to further enhance bilateral cooperation, promote exchanges between legislative bodies, serve the development of both sides and benefit the two peoples.

