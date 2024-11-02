Chinese premier holds talks with Slovak PM

November 02, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds a welcoming ceremony for Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is on an official visit to China, in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2024. Li held talks with Fico in Beijing on Friday. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang held talks with visiting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Beijing on Friday.

Noting that Slovakia is one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with China, Li said that over the past 75 years, China-Slovakia relations have developed in a healthy and stable manner. The two sides enjoy mutual respect, equality and friendly cooperation, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples, he added.

China is willing to maintain high-level political mutual trust with the Slovak side, Li noted, saying that the two sides should expand cooperation led by the high-quality Belt and Road development.

Li said that both countries should give full play to the role of the joint economic committee and the science and technology cooperation committee, and promote cooperation in fields including China-Europe Railway Express, connectivity, and infrastructure construction.

The two sides should further expand bilateral trade volume, and explore the cooperation potential in emerging industries such as digital economy and green economy, to jointly foster new economic drivers for both countries, said Li.

China and Slovakia should make joint efforts to provide a better business environment for enterprises in each other's countries, said the premier. He noted that both sides should continue to improve exchanges in cultural tourism, science, education, sports, media, youth, and other areas of people-to-people exchanges, and promote the establishment of cultural centers in each other's countries to enhance the mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.

For his side, Fico mentioned that China's development accomplishments in recent years have set an example for countries around the world. He said Slovakia supports the global initiatives proposed by China.

Slovakia firmly abides by the one-China policy, and recognizes that the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, said Fico.

The prime minister said that Slovakia opposes the extra tariffs imposed by the EU on Chinese electric vehicles, adding that the EU and China should seek a proper solution through dialogue and consultation. He said that Slovakia is willing to strengthen exchanges and coordination with China in international affairs to jointly tackle global challenges.

After their talks, Li and Fico witnessed the signing of multiple documents on bilateral cooperation in the fields of transportation, economy and trade, culture, tourism, and green and low-carbon development.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

