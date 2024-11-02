Xi, Slovak PM meet in Beijing, agreeing to elevate ties

Xinhua) 09:43, November 02, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Beijing on Friday.

Noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Slovakia, Xi said that after three-quarters of a century of development, the traditional friendship between the two countries is full of vitality, and the cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful results, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both countries.

"We have decided to elevate China-Slovakia relations to a strategic partnership, which meets the future development needs of both countries and will inject new and powerful momentum into bilateral cooperation," Xi said, adding that China is willing to work together with Slovakia to open a new chapter in bilateral relations and lift their ties to a higher level.

Xi said the two countries need to deepen political mutual trust, calling on both sides to maintain high-level exchanges, strengthen strategic communication, adhere to mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, and accommodate each other's core interests and major concerns.

In order to expand pragmatic cooperation, Xi said the two countries should make good use of the newly established inter-governmental cooperation committee to strengthen synergy in new energy, transportation and logistics, infrastructure construction and water resources management. China encourages its enterprises to invest in Slovakia and welcomes Slovak enterprises to explore the market in China, he said.

Xi said the two countries should promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges. He called on both sides to carry out communication and dialogue among political parties, local governments, youth, think tanks, and the media, and make good use of platforms such as the Confucius Institutes to consolidate the foundation of public opinion for China-Slovakia friendship across generations.

China has decided to grant 15-day visa-free entry to Slovak citizens, Xi added.

Xi noted that the two countries need to strengthen international cooperation. In a complex and rapidly changing world, Xi said, both sides should uphold true multilateralism, firmly safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order based on international law, advocate for an equal and orderly multipolar world and universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, embrace a vision of global governance featuring extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

China attaches great importance to China-EU relations, Xi said, adding that next year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the EU, and China-EU relations should demonstrate due maturity and stability.

Xi expressed the hope that the new EU institutions will adhere to the orientation of the China-EU partnership, adopt a positive and pragmatic approach, properly manage differences, and refrain from politicizing economic and trade issues.

Fico said Slovakia firmly adheres to the one-China policy and recognizes the government of the People's Republic of China as the only legitimate government representing all of China. Slovakia opposes any interference in other countries' internal affairs and advocates for respecting each country's choice of development path.

Slovakia appreciates China's decision to grant Slovak citizens the 15-day visa-free treatment, Fico said. Slovakia supports facilitating people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, and welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest in the country and strengthen cooperation in areas such as new energy and infrastructure, he added.

Slovakia appreciates the three major global initiatives put forward by President Xi, and is willing to strengthen exchanges with China on state governance experience and actively promote the EU's commitment to handling differences through dialogue and consultations, Fico said.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis. Xi expounded on China's consistent principle and position, commending Slovakia for adopting an objective, rational and impartial stance. He welcomed Slovakia, as well as more like-minded countries, to play a positive role in promoting peace talks.

Fico stated that China's position on the Ukraine crisis is fair, objective and constructive. Slovakia is willing to join the group of Friends for Peace on the Ukraine crisis and work with China to contribute to the political settlement of the crisis.

Following the meeting, the two sides issued a joint statement on the establishment of a strategic partnership.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

