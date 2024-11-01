Home>>
China calls for political settlement of Korean Peninsula issue
(People's Daily App) 15:12, November 01, 2024
China on October 31 noted the intercontinental ballistic missile launch by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), reiterating the importance of maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.
