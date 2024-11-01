Severe floods cause significant casualties, property damage, with Chinese nationals affected in Spain

09:53, November 01, 2024 By Li Yawei and Yu Xi ( Global Times

This photo shows a view of the flood-hit area in Valencia, Spain, Oct. 30, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua News Agency)

Severe storms have recently hit several regions in Spain, including Valencia and Castile-La Mancha, resulting in significant casualties and property damage, while reports have indicated that among the affected individuals are Chinese nationals, according to the Chinese Embassy in Spain on Thursday.

The Spanish government declared three days of official mourning starting from Thursday, according to the embassy. Meanwhile, the embassy also reminded Chinese nationals in Spain about severe weather conditions and offered advice to ensure personal safety.

Heavy rainfall has caused traffic disruptions in some areas. It may be difficult to conduct business, go shopping, attend work or school, or seek medical care in some areas in the coming days, according to the embassy.

The Global Times learned from several individuals who live in Spain that local authorities have responded promptly, and rescue efforts are underway in an orderly manner. However, some railway and highway services have been suspended.

Helen Huang, a Chinese national who is now living in Valencia, one of the heavily affected regions, told the Global Times on Thursday that their house in the downtown area has been relatively affected. However, in the suburbs, the roof of their parking garage has been torn off.

Fortunately, the area they are living in is still accessible by car, but for some heavily affected areas, vehicles can't get in until the floodwaters completely recede, said Huang.

At least 95 people have been killed due to the flooding as the torrential rain battered Spain's eastern region of Valencia and neighboring provinces of Albacete and Cuenca, according to Xinhua News Agency on Thursday, citing an official.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez pledged full government support on Wednesday after the devastating floods, Xinhua reported.

More than 60 roads have been closed due to flooding, including major highways along the eastern coast and between Madrid and Valencia. Local train services have been halted, and the high-speed rail connection between Valencia and the capital is also suspended, according to Xinhua.

"The mutual support and unity among the Chinese community is truly heartwarming. Many suppliers are offering free replacements for the damaged goods in the affected stores, which is also commendable," a Chinese national surnamed Qiu, who is now in Spain, told the Global Times, on Thursday.

Some residents are buying daily necessities such as flour, milk, beer, and snacks.

The local Chinese community is supporting each other. For example, residents who need help can call a local number for information and assistance. The community is also helping find missing relatives, Qiu said.

