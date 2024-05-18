1st Beijing-Madrid-Havana flight arrives in Cuba

This photo taken on May 17, 2024 shows the first flight to resume air links between Cuba and China at the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba. Local authorities said that the first flight to resume air links between Cuba and China arrived in Havana on Friday, with a stopover in Spain, which will enhance connectivity and facilitate exchanges between the two countries. (Xinhua/Lin Zhaohui)

HAVANA, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Local authorities said that the first flight to resume air links between Cuba and China arrived in Havana on Friday, with a stopover in Spain, which will enhance connectivity and facilitate exchanges between the two countries.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner of Air China was received at the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana with the traditional water salute.

Starting with two flights per week, it is hoped that the airline frequency will increase as passenger traffic between the two countries grows.

There were no direct flights from China to Cuba until Air China resumed the Beijing-Madrid-Havana route, the only direct one between China and Cuba.

The air links were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

