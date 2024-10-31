CSCEC KCC Mall of Cotabato project donates supplies to orphanage in the Philippines

People's Daily Online) 17:30, October 31, 2024

Five representatives of the CSCEC KCC Mall of Cotabato project visited the Markazul Aytam Cotabato Orphanage in Gang, Sultan Kudarat Maguindanao Delta Norte, the Philippines on Oct. 15, conducting a donation event themed "Building Happiness, Sharing Future."

Project members take photo with the children from the orphanage

This event aimed to provide essential supplies and express concern to the orphanage's children, showing the fulfillment of CSCEC’s corporate social responsibility and strengthened its ties with the local community.

Since its launch in July 2021, KCC project has been committed to promoting localized employment policies. Currently, the project has employed 2,300 local management and labor personnel, achieving a localization rate of 98.9%. Through this localized approach, the project created new job opportunities for residents and provided skills training, contributing to regional economic and social development.

"The KCC project is not just a construction project; we also aim to give back to the local community by providing better living conditions for residents." said the project manager Yao Shanfa.

As the project progressed, the KCC team would continue to focus on the community's well-being, particularly in education, healthcare, and culture, further deepening communication and cooperation with the local community.

China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) has always upheld the international business philosophy of "harmony and win-win", integrating social responsibility with business profitability. While ensuring the high-quality advancement of the project, the KCC project also incorporated sustainable development into its core agenda, actively promoting social progress and economic growth in the host country through high-quality construction and services, and establishing a responsible and sustainable international corporate image. In the future, the project team will continue to contribute to community development, working hand in hand with local governments and residents to build a harmonious and prosperous future.

