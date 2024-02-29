CSCEC donates to children's welfare home in the Philippines

The China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) third bureau Philippine branch conducted a volunteer service activity titled "Building a Future, Expanding the Space of Happiness" at the Hospicio de San Jose Welfare Home in Manila on Feb. 22. A total of 30 participants, including members of the CSCEC Philippines team, staff from the welfare home, and children, participated in the event.

Participants take a photo with donated supplies at Hospicio de San Jose Welfare Home in Manila, the Philippines, Feb. 22, 2024. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

During the event, Filipino employee Danica and Chinese employee Liu Yuting interacted with children at the welfare home. They listened to the children's wishes, read children's books with them, and introduced traditional Chinese customs associated with the Spring Festival. The children expressed their hopes of visiting China to experience its customs and culture firsthand.

Participants read books with children at Hospicio de San Jose Welfare Home in Manila, the Philippines, Feb. 22, 2024. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Martha, the manager of the welfare home, stated that the home will continue its commitment to providing a nurturing environment for children and those in need. The supplies donated by CSCEC have not only brought warmth and care from the community but have also instilled hope and confidence in them for the future.

Participants visit disabled children at Hospicio de San Jose Welfare Home in Manila, the Philippines, Feb. 22, 2024. (Photo/Liu Yuting)

Participants pose for a group photo at Hospicio de San Jose Welfare Home in Manila, the Philippines, Feb. 22, 2024. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Over the years, CSCEC has been committed to building high-quality, low-carbon, and environmentally friendly structures and has consistently taken its social responsibilities seriously. Looking ahead, CSCEC will keep promoting the values of Chinese construction, friendship, and spirit, staying true to its core principle of "expanding the happiness space."

