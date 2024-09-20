Chinese construction giant CSCEC hosts cultural, technical tour for overseas staff

People's Daily Online) 13:13, September 20, 2024

"It is such a delight to have friends coming from afar." Nine employees from the Philippines and India recently embarked on a four-day study tour in China, hosted by China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC).

Cutting-edge building techniques

The tour's first stop was the Daxing Star Enterprise Exhibition Hall, where a Chinese employee explained the history and culture of CSCEC in English. The exhibition's star attraction was CSCEC's aerial building machine, an advanced construction technology for rapid high-rise development. All nine visitors aimed their phones at a model of the machine.

"Is this the machine that builds one story in three days?" asked Nikhil Pramod Vighe, a planning engineer from the Zoomlion project in India. After receiving confirmation, the group requested photos of the model.

Overseas visitors at the Daxing Star Enterprise Exhibition, Daxing, Beijing. (Photo/Wang Jue)

Alberto Cagod Po, health, safety, and environmental manager of the T-ONE project in the Philippines, said, "After completion, T-ONE will be Manila's tallest building. Although it is in the final stage, I still hope to see the company's 'big star' on the project."

Photo shows an aerial building machine above fog-shrouded skyscrapers.

The aerial building machine, officially called the Intelligent Construction Equipment Integration Platform for Super High-rise Buildings, has evolved through four generations. It now functions like an airborne construction factory, capable of building one structural layer in three days. This technology, which improves standardization, integration and intelligence in construction, is gradually being used to build skyscrapers and ordinary high-rises.

Strengthening professional skills

CSCEC also hosted a training course titled "China's Construction Industry," aimed at enhancing participants' technical skills and familiarizing them with the development of China's construction sector.

Overseas visitors attend a Luban Workshop in Daxing, Beijing (Photo/Xie Wuxing)

"This lecture in English enabled me to learn a lot about China's architecture," said Joselito Bisenio Juan, an employee on the KCC project in the Philippines.

The study tour group explores a benchmark construction project in Beijing's Central Business District. (Photo/Xie Wuxing)

Engineering meets cultural exchange

The overseas visitors donned traditional Chinese attire while visiting the Beijing Ancient Architecture Museum, where they learned about the evolution of China's architectural techniques and aesthetics.

Overseas visitors visit the Beijing Ancient Architecture Museum. (Photo/Wang Jue)

"This 600-year-old starry ceiling is gorgeous," said Realyn Espiritu Cadano, a Filipino employee, admiring one of the museum's exhibits.

Overseas visitors visit the Beijing Ancient Architecture Museum. (Photo/Wang Jue)

The tour also included a summer walk through Beijing's historic sites. Chinese hosts led the visitors on a hike up the Great Wall and tours of the Forbidden City and Jingshan Park.

Overseas visitors visit the Beijing Ancient Architecture Museum. (Photo/Wang Jue)

The study tour group experiences Chinese culture during their visit to China. (Photo/Xie Wuxing)

The study tour group experiences Chinese culture during their visit to China. (Photo/Xie Wuxing)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)