Shenzhou-19 astronauts enter space station

Xinhua) 14:33, October 30, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- The three astronauts of China's Shenzhou-19 spaceflight mission have entered the Tiangong space station and met with another astronaut trio on Wednesday, starting a new round of in-orbit crew handover.

