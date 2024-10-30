Home>>
Shenzhou-19 astronauts enter space station
(Xinhua) 14:33, October 30, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- The three astronauts of China's Shenzhou-19 spaceflight mission have entered the Tiangong space station and met with another astronaut trio on Wednesday, starting a new round of in-orbit crew handover.
