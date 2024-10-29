Chinese inventions shine at Nuremberg trade fair

NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese inventors have made a splash at an international inventors' trade fair which wrapped up in Nuremberg on Monday, with participants from China bringing over 90 innovations to the event.

The inventions on display at Tsinghua University exhibition area, which included a piece of 3D-printable shape memory material, drew the attention of many visitors.

A student from the university, Zhang Songyan, demonstrated how the hydrogel composite works by gently picking it up with tweezers and putting it into an instrument. The material was then fixed into a specific shape.

Zhang explained that since the material has good biocompatibility, "it could be applied to vascular stents in the future to treat cardiovascular diseases such as atherosclerosis."

More than 50 Chinese universities, enterprises and research institutes participated in the three-day fair, with their projects covering a wide range of fields such as health care, construction, water conservation and computers.

The Beijing Graphene Institute showcased a new generation of thermal management technology which can be used in healthcare.

This technology uses far-infrared radiation generated by the heat from graphene materials to resonate with human cells at the same frequency, producing a warming effect that alleviates muscle fatigue and tension.

He Zhenfu, vice chairman of the China Association of Inventions, said the projects brought by the Chinese participants provide rich cooperation opportunities and commercial value for global investors.

"The Chinese invention community has opened its arms to embrace the world," he said, adding that more and more people across the world can benefit from China's technological progress.

Founded in 1948, the event aims to present the latest innovations from around the world to companies and the general public, helping inventors find business opportunities and gain feedback from potential users.

