Chinese research team develops new type of eco-friendly fire extinguishing agent targeting lithium battery flame

Global Times) 16:56, October 21, 2024

A research team in East China's Anhui Province recently developed a new type of eco-friendly fire extinguishing agent. It not only quickly puts out flames but also absorbs harmful reactive gases, proving highly effective in various complex fire scenarios, particularly in extinguishing lithium battery fires.

The research of the new type of eco-friendly fire extinguishing agent was supported by the State Key Laboratory of Fire Science. The agent was independently developed by a company under the Institute of Advanced Technology at the University of Science and Technology of China, according to China News Service.

The fire extinguishing agent developed by researchers using inorganic-organic hybrid technology features high stability and a microfoam structure, achieving properties of environmentally friendly and non-toxic, realizing efficient cooling, smoke and dust reduction, and the absorption of hazardous gases.

In the field of new-generation eco-friendly intelligent firefighting technology, this fire extinguishing agent is a pioneering development in China, according to China News Service. The research team plans to further optimize the technology of this fire extinguishing agent, increase research and development investment, and accelerate the industrialization process.

Currently, the new-generation eco-friendly intelligent firefighting technology has been widely applied in lithium battery production and storage workshops, electric bicycle sheds, new-energy vehicle charging stations, chemical industrial parks, commercial areas, and residential zones.

This technology effectively addresses fires caused by thermal runaway in batteries, quickly extinguishes flames, and reduces the emission of harmful substances, thus protecting the environment.

China currently has over 350 million electric bicycles in use, making them an essential mode of transportation for many. However, frequent battery failures have led to fires, highlighting the urgent need for improved safety management of electric bicycles.

