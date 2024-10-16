Final of China International College Students' Innovation Competition 2024 held in Shanghai

Xinhua) 16:43, October 16, 2024

The project of Xidian University is introduced during the final of the China International College Students' Innovation Competition 2024 in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

The final of the China International College Students' Innovation Competition 2024 was held in Shanghai on Tuesday, during which six teams from home and abroad competed for the champion. The project of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University won the champion.

Since this May, altogether 5.14 million projects from 5,406 colleges of 153 countries and regions have been registered to take part in the competition.

Representatives of contestants are seen during the final of the China International College Students' Innovation Competition 2024 in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

The project of Shanghai Jiao Tong University is introduced during the final of the China International College Students' Innovation Competition 2024 in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Representatives of contestants are seen during the final of the China International College Students' Innovation Competition 2024 in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

The project of Shanghai Jiao Tong University is displayed during a college students' innovation achievements exhibition in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A college students' innovation achievements exhibition is held in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A model of the project of Wuhan University is displayed during a college students' innovation achievements exhibition in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

The representative of the project of the University College London is questioned during the final of the China International College Students' Innovation Competition 2024 in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)