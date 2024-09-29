China to host global summit for science parks, innovation hubs in 2025

Xinhua) 13:18, September 29, 2024

NAIROBI, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The 42nd edition of the International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation (IASP) World Conference will be held in Beijing, China, in September 2025, organizers announced Friday in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

The Chinese delegation led by Ma Jun, deputy mayor of Beijing Municipality, graced the flag handover ceremony to host the conference during the conclusion of the 41st IASP World Conference, which began on Tuesday in Nairobi.

Ma said delegates will have an opportunity to attend sub-forums at the foot of the Great Wall, visit specialized industrial parks and leading companies, and have a taste of famous cuisine in Beijing.

Kenya hosted the four-day conference that attracted more than 1,500 participants from 400 science parks and innovation hubs. In addition to exhibitions, the conference featured side events that discussed opportunities in the fintech industry, fostering the growth of youth-led startups and the future of work amid technological disruption.

Lena Miranda, board president of the IASP, said next year's conference in China will offer an opportunity for players in the digital space to reconnect and witness the technological advances the Asian country has made, impacting the entire globe.

According to Miranda, China has emerged as a major player in helping countries in the Global South, especially Africa, leapfrog to a knowledge-based economy that promises jobs, enhanced connectivity, and inclusive growth.

John Paul Okwiri, chief executive officer of Konza Technopolis, Kenya's envisioned smart city located about 70 km southeast of Nairobi, said China has excelled in innovations and emerging technologies, hence earning the privilege of hosting next year's IASP World Conference.

Okwiri added that a partnership with the Chinese government and firms has been pivotal in advancing Kenya's digitization agenda that has addressed youth unemployment while improving service delivery.

