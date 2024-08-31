Pujiang Innovation Forum to be held in Shanghai

Xinhua) 10:32, August 31, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 Pujiang Innovation Forum will be held in Shanghai from Sept. 7 to 10, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) announced at a press conference in Beijing on Friday.

More than 300 experts and scholars from over 40 countries and regions will attend the forum, during which a series of research achievements will be released. Foreign guests will account for nearly 40 percent of attendees.

The forum, which carries the theme "Sharing Innovation and Shaping the Future: Towards an Open Environment for Scientific and Technological Innovation" this year, will focus on fields such as cutting-edge sci-tech and industrial development, innovative ecology and innovative talents. Topics for discussion will include life sciences, future materials and industrial integration.

The 2024 Pujiang Innovation Forum will be co-hosted by the MOST and the municipal government of Shanghai. Hungary was invited as the guest of honor this year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)