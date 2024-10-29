In pics: Innovation reconfigures growth pattern in China's western region
A researcher displays a wafer product at Shaanxi Institute of Advanced OEIC Technologies Co., Ltd. in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Over the years, a slew of reform measures have been rolled out to further unleash the growth potential of the expansive and resource-rich western region, with a focus on region-specific approaches to nurturing emerging industries and expediting industrial transformation and upgrade.
A robot hand is pictured at a laboratory in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
Olive seedlings are nurtured in a laboratory in Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
Researchers work at a laboratory of Xi'an Institute of Optics and Precision Mechanics, Chinese Academy of Sciences in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
Automation equipment is pictured at a display factory in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
A staff member works at a display factory in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Automatic irrigation equipment waters olive seedlings at a greenhouse in Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
Researchers work at a laboratory of Xi'an Institute of Optics and Precision Mechanics, Chinese Academy of Sciences in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
Hi-tech glass is pictured at a company in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
