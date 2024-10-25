China welcomes Apple's stable cooperation with Chinese partners: commerce minister

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao met with Apple CEO Tim Cook here on Friday, saying that the tech giant is welcome to maintain stable cooperation with Chinese partners to achieve common development.

Both sides exchanged views on the development of Apple's business in China as well as on China-U.S. economic and trade relations at the meeting, where Cook pledged long-term development and increased investment in China, according to a press release from the Ministry of Commerce.

Noting that China has recently rolled out new opening-up measures and taken solid steps to address concerns of foreign-invested enterprises, Wang said Apple is welcome to seize the opportunities and continue deepening its presence in the Chinese market.

"China will further optimize its business environment and continue to provide high-quality services for foreign-funded firms," said the minister.

Wang stressed that China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation based on mutual benefit and win-win outcomes serves the fundamental interests of both countries and acts as a stabilizing force in bilateral relations.

"Generalizing national security is detrimental to normal economic and trade exchanges," Wang noted.

He said the Chinese side is willing to restore the healthy and stable development of China-U.S. economic and trade relations by engaging in regular government-business exchanges.

Cook said China's rapid development helps Apple achieve fast and sustainable growth.

Apple, which regards China as an important market and a key partner in the supply chain, is committed to long-term development in China and will continue to increase investment in areas such as the supply chain and research and development, he said.

The company will continue to serve as a bridge for communication and exchanges between China and the United States in the economic and trade field, Cook added.

