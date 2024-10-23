Over 15,000 charity organizations registered in China
BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- China has over 15,000 registered charity organizations, a three-fold increase compared to five years ago, the country's Ministry of Civil Affairs announced Wednesday.
A total of 2,062 charitable trusts have been registered with the government, 15 times the figure from five years ago, the ministry said at a press conference.
From 2018 to 2020, the critical period of China's poverty eradication campaign, the country's charity organizations spent approximately 50 billion yuan (about 7 billion U.S. dollars) annually on poverty alleviation, especially on supporting people living in poverty in the country's less-developed areas, according to the ministry.
Since 2023, nearly 6 billion yuan worth of charitable donations have been raised to aid people affected by earthquakes, floods and other natural disasters across the country, the ministry said.
