Charity foundation helps 30 million people since 2007

February 14, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- The China Siyuan Foundation recently announced that it has raised funds and materials worth 4.5 billion yuan (about 633.4 million U.S. dollars) to help more than 30 million people in need since its inauguration in 2007.

According to the foundation, a total of 3,823 ambulances were donated, and efforts were also made to help less-developed areas sell their agricultural products worth more than 56.2 billion yuan.

The foundation was established in Beijing by the Central Committee of China National Democratic Construction Association.

