Chinese premier meets int'l president of Lions Clubs International

Xinhua) 08:05, December 11, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with a delegation led by Patti Hill, the international president of the Lions Clubs International, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with a delegation led by Patti Hill, the international president of the Lions Clubs International, in Beijing on Sunday.

Li appreciated the enthusiastic dedication and active contribution the Lions Clubs International made to the global and Chinese charitable undertakings and thanked them for their long-term strong support for the cause of blindness prevention and treatment in China.

Noting that the Chinese nation has a fine tradition of being kind, benevolent, and assisting those in need, Li said the Chinese government attaches great importance to the development of the charitable and public welfare undertakings, encourages and supports social organizations to play an active role in them.

It is hoped that the Lions Clubs International will strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the China Disabled Persons' Federation and the China Council of Lions Clubs. Li added that the Chinese side is willing to join hands with the Lions Clubs International to contribute more to world peace, development, and human progress.

Hill said the Lions Clubs International thanks China for its contribution to international charity. The Lions Clubs International adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to strengthen cooperation and mutual learning with China to jointly promote the development of global and Chinese charitable causes.

