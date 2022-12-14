We Are China

International Charity Cadet Ball held in Moscow

Xinhua) 08:42, December 14, 2022

Participants prepare to dance during the International Charity Cadet Ball in Moscow, Russia, on Dec. 13, 2022. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Participants prepare to dance during the International Charity Cadet Ball in Moscow, Russia, on Dec. 13, 2022. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Participants dance during the International Charity Cadet Ball in Moscow, Russia, on Dec. 13, 2022. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Participants dance during the International Charity Cadet Ball in Moscow, Russia, on Dec. 13, 2022. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Participants dance during the International Charity Cadet Ball in Moscow, Russia, on Dec. 13, 2022. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Participants prepare to dance during the International Charity Cadet Ball in Moscow, Russia, on Dec. 13, 2022. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)