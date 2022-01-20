Chinese charity donates educational materials to flood-affected state in South Sudan

JUBA, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Pupils whose schooling was disrupted by heavy flooding in South Sudan's Jonglei state have received donations of various educational materials from China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA) to continue in school.

Hua Ning, Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan while on Tuesday handing over 1,800 parcels donated under the Panda Pack Project to officials of Jonglei state, said the scholastic materials will help learners to continue in school.

Hua said China has always cared for the development of education in South Sudan since the establishment of diplomatic relations 11 years ago between the two countries.

"The Chinese embassy in South Sudan is very concerned about the schooling of children in the disaster-stricken areas. In September last year, we contacted the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation to implement the Panda Pack Project in Jonglei state," he said.

Hua noted that the foundation agreed to further expand the scope of the project in South Sudan according to the needs of children.

"Each Panda Pack for a student consists of 105 pieces in five categories, a school bag, basic stationary, art supplies, educational toys and daily necessities," he disclosed.

The project is the first of its kind in South Sudan. It aims to improve the basic learning conditions of primary school students in need in developing countries along the Belt and Road.

Gatwech Koak Nyuon, secretary general of Jonglei state government lauded the Chinese people for supporting the state, adding that this demonstrates strong bilateral relations between the two countries and also people-to-people relations.

"I would like to say something very brief about the relationship between China and South Sudan, we are the same people in different countries because we have a culture of hospitality, telling the truth and a culture of helping each other," said Nyuon.

